Video: Pundit is adamant that Arsenal’s David Luiz should’ve been sent off against Sheffield United

In a way it’s almost refreshing to see a controversial incident that didn’t involve a ball being fired at an arm from close range, but it’s another example of VAR potentially getting something wrong.

This decision is a judgement call so there will be opinions either way, but there’s no doubt that David Luiz does impede Oli Burke here:

Graeme Souness is convinced that it’s a red card and it’s probably a fair point that the ref might see this differently if the Scotsman goes down.

Burke is certainly quick enough to get to the ball in time, but was it a clear goalscoring opportunity?

