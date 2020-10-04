Menu

Video: Serge Aurier scores for Spurs vs Man United after Paul Pogba fails to track run

In the 50th minute of today’s Premier League clash between Manchester United and Spurs, Jose Mourinho’s side easily carved open the 10-men Red Devils to make it 5-1.

Tanguy Ndombele drilled the ball into Lucas Moura, with the Brazilian playing it back to Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Hojbjerg then showed his vision to play in Serge Aurier with a brilliant pass in behind, the full-back was left free to run onto the ball after superstar Paul Pogba failed to track the run.

Aurier took a touch before drilling the ball into the bottom corner, before celebrating with all of his teammates – he’s clearly a favourite in the Spurs dressing room.

This will go down as one of Spurs’ most high-profile Premier League wins in recent years, they’ve absolutely embarrassed United.

