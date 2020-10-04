Video: Spurs instantly punish 10-men Man United as Harry Kane scores

Tottenham Hotspur immediately punished Manchester United after Anthony Martial was sent off, by scoring once more whilst the broadcasters were still reviewing the red card incident.

The cameras took their time to switch on to Spurs’ attacking opportunity as Heung-Min Son cut the ball across the box for Harry Kane, with the striker making no mistake as he tucked the ball into the net.

United’s defence have been absolutely ripped apart at Old Trafford this afternoon, they were half-asleep as Spurs capitalised on the fallout of the red card to extend their lead.

Pictures from RMC Sport.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have suffered an almighty collapse after taking the lead in the opening minute of the tie with a Bruno Fernandes penalty.