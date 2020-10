It still feels like Vinicius Jr is simply seen as a talented youngster at Real Madrid, but he keeps playing well and he will surely be seen as a star in his own right if has another impressive season.

Real have struggled a bit in front of goal so far this season and key injuries haven’t helped, but the Brazilian showed poise and perfect technique here to simply pick his spot and he gives the keeper no chance with a fine effort:

Footage from beIN Sports