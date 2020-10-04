Video: Watkins punishes Liverpool defenders Trent and Joe Gomez to make it 2-0 to Aston Villa

In the 21st minute of Aston Villa’s clash against Liverpool, Jack Grealish played Ollie Watkins in behind with a pinpoint through ball.

Grealish’s ball punished Trent Alexander-Arnold for being out of position as Watkins burst behind the right-back.

Joe Gomez shifted over to cover but he was no match for Watkins as the forward beat the centre-back with some fine dribbling, creating enough space to fire a shot into the back of the net.

See More: Video: Liverpool immediately lament Alisson injury as Adrian howler gifts Ollie Watkins the opener for Aston Villa

Ollie Watkins doubles #AVFC's lead in ?????! ?? Is there any way back for the champions? ? ? Watch on Sky Sports PL

? Follow #AVLLIV here: https://t.co/8poe9HhkGJ

? Get the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/VSwAHUa5lr — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 4, 2020

Pictures from Sky Sports and RMC Sport.

More Stories / Latest News Man United’s patience saved €12m on defender’s transfer fee but results have suffered as a result Video: Liverpool immediately lament Alisson injury as Adrian howler gifts Ollie Watkins the opener for Aston Villa Alisson suffered shoulder injury after unfortunate training clash with Liverpool teammate

Without taking away from Watkins’ superb solo effort, Jurgen Klopp will be furious with his defenders after conceding this.