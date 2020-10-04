Video: Watkins punishes Liverpool defenders Trent and Joe Gomez to make it 2-0 to Aston Villa

In the 21st minute of Aston Villa’s clash against Liverpool, Jack Grealish played Ollie Watkins in behind with a pinpoint through ball.
Grealish’s ball punished Trent Alexander-Arnold for being out of position as Watkins burst behind the right-back.
Joe Gomez shifted over to cover but he was no match for Watkins as the forward beat the centre-back with some fine dribbling, creating enough space to fire a shot into the back of the net.
See More: Video: Liverpool immediately lament Alisson injury as Adrian howler gifts Ollie Watkins the opener for Aston Villa
Ollie Watkins doubles #AVFC's lead in ?????! ??
Is there any way back for the champions? ?
? Watch on Sky Sports PL
? Follow #AVLLIV here: https://t.co/8poe9HhkGJ
? Get the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/VSwAHUa5lr
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 4, 2020
Pictures from Sky Sports and RMC Sport.
Without taking away from Watkins’ superb solo effort, Jurgen Klopp will be furious with his defenders after conceding this.