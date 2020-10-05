Approach made: Arsenal make move to sign long-standing target Thomas Partey

According to Goal’s Arsenal correspondent Charles Watts, the Gunners have launched an approach to sign long-time target Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid.

The north London outfit have looked in need of a dominant midfield reinforcement even before it became apparent that Matteo Guendouzi and Lucas Torreira are close to sealing exits.

Mikel Arteta hinted in yesterday’s post-match press conference that he was ‘confident’ that the club would ‘finalise’ transfers before the deadline, but refused to comment on whether it would be outgoings, incomings or both.

As per the Guardian, Partey’s release clause stands at £45m. I guess we’ll see if cash-strapped Arsenal have freed up enough funds to pursue a move like this.

Arsenal have made a move for Thomas Partey. Story to follow. — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) October 5, 2020

Partey has worked tirelessly to become a key player for Atletico Madrid after breaking onto the scene as a raw talent a few years ago.

The 27-year-old could be the ideal option for the Gunners, Arteta’s side have lacked a commanding presence in this key area and their current crop of midfielders leave a lot to be desired when it comes to the defensive side of the game.

Partey’s a much more modern deeper-lying midfielder than the likes of Granit Xhaka and Mohamed Elneny especially because of his great all-around athleticism.

That is not the Ghanaian’s prime strength though, Partey is relentless when it comes to winning back the ball, he’s the exact kind of anchor-man that could be perfect to sweep up ahead of a defensive line that are still developing.

Partey made 46 appearances last season, scoring four times and providing one assist.

The ace finally earned the widespread plaudits he deserved after some superb display in the Champions League upset over Liverpool.