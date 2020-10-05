According to the MailOnline, Arsenal have agreed a deal with Hertha Berlin for promising defender Omar Rekik, with the Gunners set to pay a £900,000 fee for the 18-year-old.

The Mail report that Rekik’s move is part of the deal that has seen Matteo Guendouzi join the Bundesliga outfit on loan for the season.

It’s added that Rekik will undergo a medical with the north London outfit and once the transfer is sealed, the Dutch-Tunisian will be part of Arsenal’s Under-23s squad.

Rekik has moved around quite a lot for someone so young, with the talent mostly following older brother Karim to whichever club he’s been at either permanently or on loan.

Omar has been on the books at Feyenoord, Manchester City, PSV and Marseille, before joining the German side in the summer of 2017.

More Stories / Latest News Contact made: Man United approach potential successor to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Deal done: Man United’s Chris Smalling agrees four-year contract with Roma Barcelona agree to midfielder’s exit on initial free transfer in deal worth up to €3m

This will definitely go down as a special day for the entire family, as Omar’s older brother Karim has sealed a move to quality La Liga side Sevilla.

Omar has made six appearances for Hertha’s reserves side in the Fourth Tier of German football this season, scoring once.

The ace represented Holland at Under-18s level before switching his international allegiance to Tunisia.

Rekik will be a long-term project for the Gunners, the talent will find it extremely difficult to sneak into the first-team this season considering that Mikel Arteta has eight options at centre-back.