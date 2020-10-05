Menu

Club tweet hint that deal for Arsenal ace could be imminent

Hertha Berlin have put out a tweet that could be hinting at an imminent announcement regarding Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi.

The 21-year-old has struggled at the Emirates Stadium and an exit makes sense for him now, with a loan perhaps ideal to get him playing regularly again so he can build up his confidence and gain some experience.

MORE: Arsenal inform La Liga of their intention to trigger Thomas Partey transfer

Fabrizio Romano has quote-tweeted Hertha’s tweet below by saying Guendouzi’s loan to the Bundesliga outfit is now a done deal…

Hertha are yet to actually confirm this at the time of writing, but it would make sense if this was a hint that they’ll soon be making the Frenchman’s arrival official.

Arsenal fans will hope Guendouzi can come back a better player, with the youngster initially looking a big prospect when he made the move to north London.

Since then, however, he has lost his way and the club could do with replacing him with a more established talent who can strengthen the side straight away.

