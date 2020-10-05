According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona have agreed a deal with Paris Saint-Germain regarding the departure of out-of-favour midfielder Rafinha Alcantara.

Mundo Deportivo report that the Brazilian is now flying to Paris to undergo a medical, should the previously injury-prone Rafinha pass these tests, the transfer will be completed.

It’s reported that the 27-year-old will leave for noting initially, but the deal includes €3m in potential add-ons, whilst Barcelona will retain a 35% sell-on fee on Rafinha.

Rafinha was on the bench for Barcelona’s first La Liga match of the new season but hasn’t been part of the matchday squad since.

Rafinha has suffered constant injury troubles during his time on Barcelona’s books, with three of those setbacks being major ones.

The Brazil international looked encouraging whilst out on loan at Celta Vigo last season though, with the ace missing only five games due to injury during this spell.

Rafinha contributed four goals and two assists in 33 for Celta Vigo, with the versatile ace playing all across midfield.

The ace primarily featured as a central attacking midfielder, but also saw quite a bit of action on the wings and even flourish in a creative No.8 role for the La Liga outfit.

Considering the impact of the pandemic on the market and Barcelona’s need to raise some funds, this kind of deal is perhaps the best the side could’ve got.