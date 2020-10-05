According to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona are preparing to make another offer for centre-back target Eric Garcia before tonight’s European transfer deadline.

Romano reports that the Catalan outfit will offer around €17m or €18m for the 19-year-old, with that figure including potential add-ons.

It’s added that there’s some late hope for the Blaugrana as Manchester City are now open to discussing the defender’s exit again.

The deal is hinging on the permanent exit of Jean-Clair Todibo, with Fulham reportedly set to recruit the promising Frenchman.

Barcelona today will try again for Eric Garcia offering €17/18m [add ons included] to Man City. Rafinha is not part of the deal.#MCFC open to discuss again but Barça need to sell Jean Clair Todibo. Work in progress – as Depay deal [ready to be done, waiting for Démbélé]. ?? — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 5, 2020

Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo reported via RAC1 yesterday that Barcelona made an offer of around €15m for Garcia, with City deeming this unacceptable.

Mundo Deportivo did report that both clubs would find a fee between €18m-€20m fair for a player whose in the final year of his contract, so Barcelona seem to be edging closer to meeting the demands.

Garcia has been heavily linked with a return to Catalonia this summer, with the defender leaving Barcelona for Manchester City at the age of 17.

Ronald Koeman actually confirmed the club’s intent to recruit Garcia before the European transfer window closes this evening.

Garcia’s enjoyed an encouraging start to his professional career after breaking into City’s first-team last season, starting 15 of his 20 appearances for the Citizens.

Now could be the perfect time for the Blaugrana to re-sign Garcia, the talent made his senior debut for Spain in the last international break and is part of Luis Enrique’s squad for the upcoming trip.

Garcia’s stock has risen over the last year, City may have accepted that they should cash in on the defender during this window, with the talent not part of the matchday squad for their last two games.