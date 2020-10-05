According to the Telegraph’s Matt Law via their live transfer tracker, Fulham are set to sign Ruben Loftus-Cheek on a season-long loan deal.

Law reports that talks are ongoing between the two sides at this moment in time, but both clubs expect a deal to be reached.

The Telegraph also add that Chelsea are ‘likely’ to fund part of the midfielder’s £150,000-a-week wages, in an effort to ensure that the 24-year-old gets regular first-team football this season.

It’s claimed that Loftus-Cheek and manager Frank Lampard both agreed that a loan exit would be the best option, considering that the ace will find minutes hard to come by at Stamford Bridge this season.

Loftus-Cheek started Chelsea’s opening win against Brighton, but the England international turned in an unflattering performance and has not been part of the matchday squad for any game since.

The ace was solid for the Blues in the 18/19 season after returning from an impressive loan spell with Crystal Palace, but suffered a devastating injury before the Europa League final.

Loftus-Cheek only made his return to action this summer when the Premier League returned after a three-month suspension due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The versatile midfielder only started five of his nine first-team appearances last season. Loftus-Cheek’s professional career has unfortunately been plagued by constant injury troubles.

There’s no doubt that the ace has the quality to bolster a Fulham side resigned to relegation this season, Loftus-Cheek can be a key player for Scott Parker’s side.

A loan move to the Craven Cottage outfit may just be the perfect decision for all parties, Loftus-Cheek is only heading down the road from Chelsea so it’s not as though he’s uprooting himself across the country with no need to worry about settling in a new area.