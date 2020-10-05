Menu

Talks held: Euro giants making progress over deadline day Chelsea raid

Chelsea FC
Juventus have reportedly been in talks with Chelsea in the final hours of the transfer window as they work towards a loan deal for Blues left-back Emerson Palmieri.

According to Calciomercato, the Blues are easing their stance on Emerson and some of their other unwanted squad players as they look to offload some names before tonight’s deadline.

Emerson has struggled to make much of an impression since joining Chelsea from Roma a few years ago, and it perhaps makes sense that he could now be on his way back to Serie A in an attempt to revive his career.

Calciomercato suggests Juventus have also been interested in Chelsea’s other left-back Marcos Alonso, but the report suggests a deal for Emerson is looking closer.

CFC fans will hope their club doesn’t just make sales or send players out on loan today, as there’s arguably still room to improve Frank Lampard’s squad.

It’s been a busy summer for the west London giants, but they’re still a little short of quality in defence and perhaps in defensive midfield as well.

