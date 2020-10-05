Inter Milan have reportedly offered Christian Eriksen to Tottenham on loan, as well as to the rest of the Premier League big six.

This is according to a report from Football Insider, who presumably take the rest of the big six to mean Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City, though they don’t say this explicitly.

The report states Inter are keen to offload Eriksen on deadline day, which may come as a surprise to some after his world class form during his first spell at Spurs.

The Denmark international left north London for Milan back in January, but he’s since struggled to get going at the San Siro and it may now be that he’ll get the chance to move back to England.

Eriksen could be a fine signing for Tottenham if he can get back to his best, with Jose Mourinho’s side arguably missing that creativity since he left.

Other members of the big six might also do well to add Eriksen to their options this season, with Man City in particular in need of a playmaker since club legend David Silva left the Etihad Stadium.

United arguably signed a similar player in the form of Donny van de Beek, while Liverpool also probably don’t have room for him, and Chelsea would surely prioritise defensive signings now after a summer of big spending on attacking midfielders and forwards.

Arsenal might do well to land Eriksen as a replacement for Mesut Ozil, but we’ll have to see how this all pans out in the final few hours of the transfer window.