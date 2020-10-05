Confirmed: Barcelona send Todibo on two-year loan to Benfica with €20m option in deal

Barcelona have officially announced that they’ve reached an agreement with Benfica over a two-year loan move for Jean-Clair Todibo.

Barcelona state that Benfica will pay Todibo’s wages during this period, as well as a €2m loan fee. With the Portuguese giants retaining the option to sign the ace permanently for €20m.

Talk of an exit for Todibo has been constant since the end of last season, the cash-strapped have managed to get the centre-back’s salary off their wage bill whilst also banking a small loan fee.

It was clear that the club were targeting an exit for 20-year-old, as Todibo didn’t feature in any of the pre-season friendlies and wasn’t in the matchday squad for any of the La Liga encounters so far.

Todibo has has only played the entire 90 minutes in just one of his five first-team appearances for the Blaugrana, the ace joined the side in January 2019.

The Frenchman spent the second-half of last season out on loan at Schalke, with the youngster making 10 appearances, however the ace’s form was shaky and the spell was blighted by injury troubles.

Benfica have managed to secure a decent young replacement for Ruben Dias after the ace’s exit to Manchester City last week.

Ronald Koeman appears to have identified Gerard Pique and Clement Lenglet as his starting centre-back pairing, with youngster Ronald Araujo acting as the third-choice given that injury-prone Samuel Umtiti is on the sidelines.