Confirmed: Man United agree €40m deal to sign winger Amad Diallo Traore

Manchester United have officially announced that they’ve agreed a deal to sign Amad Diallo Traore from Atalanta, with the highly-rated winger to join the Red Devils in January.

The Manchester outfit report that the transfer is still subject to the agreement of personal terms, a medical and a work permit.

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano reports that the Red Devils will pay an initial fee of €30m for the 18-year-old, with the deal also including a further €10m in potential add-ons.

Romano cited ‘passport timing’ as the reason why the starlet will have to wait to join.

Whilst it’s not confirmed, perhaps Amad will have an Italian passport and citizenship by the time January rolls around, the attacker move to Italy at a young age from the Ivory Coast.

Official and confirmed. Amad Traoré Diallo to Manchester United on next January, €40m [add ons included] to Atalanta. Here we go confirmed ??? #MUFC #DeadlineDay https://t.co/G3VVnDwqbl — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 5, 2020

Amad began to work his way into Atalanta’s first-team last season, the talent scored when he made his his Serie A debut off the bench last October, with the ace making two more outings as a sub since.

Amad has been on the bench for all of Atalanta’s Serie A games so far this season but hasn’t been called into action, the side sit top of the table after a phenomenal start.

There’s no doubt that the United faithful will be keeping a close eye on Gian Piero Gasperini’s side from now on, with the hope that they’ll get to see the prospect in action.

The ace’s natural position is as a right-winger but Amad’s got some experience at youth level of being deployed on the opposite flank or even as a No.10 or centre-forward.