Although the abject performance in their 6-1 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur won’t force Man United’s board to act just yet, it does seem that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is already on borrowed time.

Coming so soon after a pathetic home defeat against Crystal Palace, it’s clear why the knives are already out for the Norwegian.

He’ll surely be none to happy to note that his paymasters have already made contact with a potential replacement too.

According to the Daily Star, senior United figures have approached Mauricio Pochettino’s representatives, and the Argentinian is apparently keen to pitch up at Old Trafford if the chance presents itself.

The Daily Star suggest that Ed Woodward is loathe to sack Solskjaer during the current international break but wants to see an immediate upturn in results when domestic football resumes.

However, the next break in November could see the manager fall on his sword if results haven’t improved significantly by then.