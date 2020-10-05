Despite the coronavirus pandemic changing almost every facet of football as we know it, deadline day remained the same as it always has.

Some of the deals didn’t get done until the 11th hour whilst others never looked like happening meaning the lack a domino effect in some cases.

Though the signing of Edinson Cavani might seem to be a panic buy to many Man United fans, he does score goals and will be a great target man for the Red Devils.

Perhaps more importantly, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side secured the services of Porto’s Alex Telles for £13.6m and Amad Diallo for €41m from Atalanta, the latter joining the club in January.

Mikel Arteta will be over the moon with the £45m capture of dynamic midfielder, Thomas Partey, who has been signed from La Liga outfit, Atletico Madrid.

Across London, West Ham United and Jack Wilshere cancelled his contract by mutual consent, whilst Everton allowed Theo Walcott to rejoin Southampton on loan.

A full list of all the deals done on deadline day can be found below, courtesy of BBC Sport:

Premier League

23:15 Thomas Partey [Atletico Madrid – Arsenal] £45.3m

23:10 Robin Olsen [Roma – Everton] Loan

22:30 Raphinha [Rennes – Leeds Utd] £17m plus add-ons

22:30 Theo Walcott [Everton – Southampton] Loan

21:57 Edinson Cavani [Unattached – Man Utd] Free

18:06 Alex Telles [Porto – Man Utd] £13.6m

09:02 Ben Godfrey [Norwich – Everton] £25m

Scottish Premiership

22:04 Bongani Zungu [Amiens – Rangers] Loan

21:59 Gary Woods [Oldham – Aberdeen] Loan

21:22 Diego Laxalt [AC Milan – Celtic] Loan

20:59 Marc McNulty [Reading – Dundee United] Loan

19:39 Guy Melamed [Maccabi Natanya – St Johnstone] Free

16:47 Greg Leigh [NAC Breda – Aberdeen] Free

15:15 Kyle Magennis [St Mirren – Hibernian] Undisclosed

13:00 Charlie Lakin [Birmingham – Ross County] Loan

12:16 Josh Mullin [Ross County – Livingston] Free

English Football League

22:30 Cafu [Olympiakos – Nottingham Forest] Loan

22:30 Daniel Gretarsson [Aalesunds FK – Blackpool] Undisclosed

21:00 Josh Knight [Leicester – Wycombe] Loan

20:30 Riley McGree [Charlotte FC – Birmingham] Loan

20:30 Chris Willock [Benfica – QPR] Undisclosed

18:30 Tomas Esteves [Porto – Reading] Loan

18:00 Chris Taylor [Bradford – Barrow] Free

17:30 Albert Adomah [Nottingham Forest – QPR] Free

17:04 Jack Aitchison [Celtic – Barnsley] Free

15:00 Daniel Ballard [Arsenal – Blackpool] Loan

11:00 Matt Millar [Newcastle Jets – Shrewsbury] Loan

10:30 Jan Zamburek [Brentford – Shrewsbury] Loan

10:00 Ashley Nathaniel-George [Crawley – Southend] Undisclosed

International

23:15 Lucas Torreira [Arsenal – Atletico Madrid] Loan

21:30 Marcel Ritzmaier [Barnsley – Rapid Vienna] Loan

21:30 Gerard Deulofeu [Watford – Udinese] Loan

21:10 Sofiane Boufal [Southampton – Angiers] Loan

21:01 Wesley Hoedt [Southampton – Lazio] Loan

20:40 Nuno Da Costa [Nottingham Forest – Royal Excel Mouscron] Loan

20:30 Jerome Sinclair [Watford – CSKA Sofia] Loan

20:30 Adalberto Penaranda [Watford – CSKA Sofia] Loan

20:29 Chris Smalling [Man Utd – Roma] £13.6m

20:00 Josh Cullen [West Ham – Anderlecht] Undisclosed

19:33 Michael Cuisance [Bayern Munich – Marseille] Loan

19:32 Rachid Ghezzal [Leicester – Besiktas] Loan

19:30 Xande Silva [West Ham – Aris Thesolonika] Loan

18:25 Federico Chiesa [Fiorentina – Juventus] Loan

18:16 Tiemoue Bakayoko [Chelsea – Napoli] Loan

17:30 Matteo Guendouzi [Arsenal – Hertha Berlin] Loan

17:16 Guido Carrillo [Southampton – Elche] Free

16:31 Ruben Vinagre [Wolves – Olympiakos] Loan

15:55 Ignacio Pussetto [Watford – Udinese] Loan

15:19 Douglas Costa [Juventus – Bayern Munich] Loan

14:48 Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting [Paris St-Germain – Bayern Munich] Free

14:00 Kristoffer Peterson [Swansea – Fortuna Dusseldorf] Undisclosed

10:31 Matteo Darmian [Parma – Inter Milan] Loan

10:00 Ryan Sessegnon [Tottenham – Hoffenheim] Loan