Despite the coronavirus pandemic changing almost every facet of football as we know it, deadline day remained the same as it always has.
Some of the deals didn’t get done until the 11th hour whilst others never looked like happening meaning the lack a domino effect in some cases.
Though the signing of Edinson Cavani might seem to be a panic buy to many Man United fans, he does score goals and will be a great target man for the Red Devils.
Perhaps more importantly, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side secured the services of Porto’s Alex Telles for £13.6m and Amad Diallo for €41m from Atalanta, the latter joining the club in January.
Mikel Arteta will be over the moon with the £45m capture of dynamic midfielder, Thomas Partey, who has been signed from La Liga outfit, Atletico Madrid.
Across London, West Ham United and Jack Wilshere cancelled his contract by mutual consent, whilst Everton allowed Theo Walcott to rejoin Southampton on loan.
A full list of all the deals done on deadline day can be found below, courtesy of BBC Sport:
Premier League
23:15 Thomas Partey [Atletico Madrid – Arsenal] £45.3m
23:10 Robin Olsen [Roma – Everton] Loan
22:30 Raphinha [Rennes – Leeds Utd] £17m plus add-ons
22:30 Theo Walcott [Everton – Southampton] Loan
21:57 Edinson Cavani [Unattached – Man Utd] Free
18:06 Alex Telles [Porto – Man Utd] £13.6m
09:02 Ben Godfrey [Norwich – Everton] £25m
Scottish Premiership
22:04 Bongani Zungu [Amiens – Rangers] Loan
21:59 Gary Woods [Oldham – Aberdeen] Loan
21:22 Diego Laxalt [AC Milan – Celtic] Loan
20:59 Marc McNulty [Reading – Dundee United] Loan
19:39 Guy Melamed [Maccabi Natanya – St Johnstone] Free
16:47 Greg Leigh [NAC Breda – Aberdeen] Free
15:15 Kyle Magennis [St Mirren – Hibernian] Undisclosed
13:00 Charlie Lakin [Birmingham – Ross County] Loan
12:16 Josh Mullin [Ross County – Livingston] Free
English Football League
22:30 Cafu [Olympiakos – Nottingham Forest] Loan
22:30 Daniel Gretarsson [Aalesunds FK – Blackpool] Undisclosed
21:00 Josh Knight [Leicester – Wycombe] Loan
20:30 Riley McGree [Charlotte FC – Birmingham] Loan
20:30 Chris Willock [Benfica – QPR] Undisclosed
18:30 Tomas Esteves [Porto – Reading] Loan
18:00 Chris Taylor [Bradford – Barrow] Free
17:30 Albert Adomah [Nottingham Forest – QPR] Free
17:04 Jack Aitchison [Celtic – Barnsley] Free
15:00 Daniel Ballard [Arsenal – Blackpool] Loan
11:00 Matt Millar [Newcastle Jets – Shrewsbury] Loan
10:30 Jan Zamburek [Brentford – Shrewsbury] Loan
10:00 Ashley Nathaniel-George [Crawley – Southend] Undisclosed
International
23:15 Lucas Torreira [Arsenal – Atletico Madrid] Loan
21:30 Marcel Ritzmaier [Barnsley – Rapid Vienna] Loan
21:30 Gerard Deulofeu [Watford – Udinese] Loan
21:10 Sofiane Boufal [Southampton – Angiers] Loan
21:01 Wesley Hoedt [Southampton – Lazio] Loan
20:40 Nuno Da Costa [Nottingham Forest – Royal Excel Mouscron] Loan
20:30 Jerome Sinclair [Watford – CSKA Sofia] Loan
20:30 Adalberto Penaranda [Watford – CSKA Sofia] Loan
20:29 Chris Smalling [Man Utd – Roma] £13.6m
20:00 Josh Cullen [West Ham – Anderlecht] Undisclosed
19:33 Michael Cuisance [Bayern Munich – Marseille] Loan
19:32 Rachid Ghezzal [Leicester – Besiktas] Loan
19:30 Xande Silva [West Ham – Aris Thesolonika] Loan
18:25 Federico Chiesa [Fiorentina – Juventus] Loan
18:16 Tiemoue Bakayoko [Chelsea – Napoli] Loan
17:30 Matteo Guendouzi [Arsenal – Hertha Berlin] Loan
17:16 Guido Carrillo [Southampton – Elche] Free
16:31 Ruben Vinagre [Wolves – Olympiakos] Loan
15:55 Ignacio Pussetto [Watford – Udinese] Loan
15:19 Douglas Costa [Juventus – Bayern Munich] Loan
14:48 Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting [Paris St-Germain – Bayern Munich] Free
14:00 Kristoffer Peterson [Swansea – Fortuna Dusseldorf] Undisclosed
10:31 Matteo Darmian [Parma – Inter Milan] Loan
10:00 Ryan Sessegnon [Tottenham – Hoffenheim] Loan