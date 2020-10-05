After a last-minute rush to have paperwork signed, Man United defender, Chris Smalling, has moved from the Old Trafford outfit to Roma on a four-year deal.
Smalling spent last season in the Italian capital, and the Serie A giants appeared desperate to secure his services on a permanent basis.
Given how poorly United have been in defence themselves, it’s a wonder that they allowed the transfer to complete in any event.
BBC Sport note that the deal was worth 15m euros (£13.6m), rising to 20m euros (£18.1m) with add-ons, and that the paperwork was completed with only a minute to spare.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer knows that his defence have to improve after some disastrous showings at Old Trafford against Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur.
With Smalling now off of the payroll, it gives others the opportunity to stake a claim, and the Norwegian may well consider giving highly-rated Teden Mengi his first team wings now.