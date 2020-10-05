It was touch and go at one stage, but Arsenal have managed to secure the services of Thomas Partey by paying his £45m release clause.

Atletico Madrid were in no position to do anything about the move once the clause was paid as that is the way transfers work in La Liga.

According to The Sun, the Gunners had the deal done and dusted at 10.28pm UK time, just 32 minutes before the close of the window.

Partey will join up with Ghana for the international break, before meeting his club mates for the first time ahead of a new adventure in the Premier League.

He’s sure to bring a sense of dynamism to the Arsenal midfield.

The north Londoners have been a bit of a soft touch for a while now, and whilst Mikel Arteta has been slowly ridding the north Londoners of that tag, Partey’s physicality, energy and combativeness will be right at home in the English top flight.