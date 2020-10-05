Menu

Barcelona star agrees to join Manchester United, transfer terms being negotiated

Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele has reportedly agreed to seal a transfer to Manchester United as the terms of the deal are being negotiated.

This latest update on Dembele’s future comes from the reliable Duncan Castles, and it follows plenty of recent back-and-forth speculation over the France international…

United fans will hope Dembele can be a success at Old Trafford, though the 23-year-old hasn’t had the most impressive of spells at Barcelona.

The Red Devils need more options in attack, and if Dembele can get back to his best then he’ll surely be a fine addition to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s struggling squad.

Dembele looked a huge talent in his time at Borussia Dortmund, and may benefit from a change of scene after some injury struggles and perhaps a loss of confidence in his time at the Nou Camp.

United were thrashed 6-1 by Tottenham in yesterday’s Premier League clash, so could surely benefit from making some signings late on today before the deadline passes.

