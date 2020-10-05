Menu

Former Man Utd star compares possible loan target with Jadon Sancho

Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick has discussed the club’s possible loan deal for Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele.

The France international is being talked up as a possible late target for the Red Devils, with the club certainly in need of a top wide player to strengthen their attack after a slow start to the season.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, a loan deal for Dembele is being eyed up by Man Utd, but the complication could come from Barca favouring a permanent sale…

United need a good deadline day after being thrashed 6-1 by Tottenham yesterday, and Chadwick believes Dembele could be of some use to his old club.

The 39-year-old admitted, however, that he isn’t really a substitute for Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho.

“He (Dembele) had an incredible reputation as a youth player coming through, but probably hasn’t performed the way he would’ve liked at Barcelona,” Chadwick told CaughtOffside.

ousmane dembele takes a shot

Ousmane Dembele is being targeted by Manchester United

“If you had the choice between Dembele and Sancho, I think you’d choose Sancho every day, but it looks like that ship has sailed.

“Hopefully Dembele can come in and kick-start his career after a bit of a frustrating time at Barcelona.”

