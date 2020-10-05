Manchester United have officially announced the signing of defender Willy Kambwala from FC Sochaux, the 16-year-old will be part of the club’s Under-18s squad.

According to RMC Sport journalist Loic Tanzi, the Red Devils will pay just under €4m for the centre-back, with the deal also including potential add-ons.

Kambwala is one of many exciting youth additions to United’s academy this summer, with the side also recruiting Charlie McNeill from rivals Man City, Alejandro Garnacho from Atletico Madrid, Isak Hansen-Aaroen from Tromso, Alvaro Fernandez from Real Madrid and Marc Jurado from Barcelona.

Kambwala turned 16 years old at the end of August and turned out for Sochaux’s Under-19s, the promising talent has also captain France’s Under-17s side.

The talent can also be deployed as a defensive midfielder. The 6ft3 defender will tower over many opponents at youth level, we’re all intrigued to see the ace in action as soon as possible.

Whilst it’s too early to talk about Kambwala’s long-term hopes at this moment in time, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has shown that the club’s top talents will have a chance to shine.