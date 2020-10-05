It’s finally official. Edinson Cavani is a Manchester United player.

Under normal circumstances, that might be a cause for celebration, but it seems fairly clear that the Uruguayan’s hire is nothing more than a deadline day panic buy.

How else do you explain why the Red Devils have only signed him now, when he’s been available for free for the entire window.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer not being able to sign his main transfer target, Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho, seems to have led United to this point.

At 33 years of age Cavani is coming towards the end of his career, though perhaps United hope he will have the same impact as his former Paris Saint-Germain colleague, Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The Uruguayan played second-fiddle to Mauro Icardi last season, but still managed to score seven goals and contribute three assists in 22 appearances for PSG.

Regardless, these fans are none too happy with the business that Ed Woodward has conducted, and only goals galore are likely to change their opinion.

Fat old man. Nice hair though — Dunning (@Dunninng) October 5, 2020

Desperation buy, nothing else. And #7…it’s a new Falcao in the waiting. Please prove me wrong and be as good as van Persie was. — Jimztah (@Jimzztah) October 5, 2020

Panic panic panic — Alex Johnson (@Johnson2305) October 5, 2020