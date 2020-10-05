Menu

Jack Grealish does something no Premier League player has done against Liverpool before

Aston Villa star Jack Grealish had a superb game against Liverpool last night in a shock 7-2 victory.

The England international has long been a joy to watch for Villa, and is certainly one of the finest players in the Premier League not to be playing for one of the established big six.

MORE: Video: Chelsea loanee Ross Barkley combines beautifully with Grealish to pile the misery on Liverpool

Grealish was so good against Liverpool last night, that his performance actually saw him make a piece of Premier League history…

According to Opta in the tweet above, this was the first time in the Premier League that a single player has had a hand in five goals in one game against the Reds.

Grealish got two goals and three assists to down Jurgen Klopp’s side, and it was certainly up there with one of the finest individual performances we’ve seen at this level.

This stat really backs that up, and it’s all the more impressive that the 25-year-old managed this against Liverpool at a time when they’ve been so strong under Klopp, winning the Premier League title last season and the Champions League the year before that.

