It’s now a matter of timing as to whether Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Partey will become an Arsenal player.

The north Londoners have long held an interest in the marauding midfielder, and on Monday evening, according to ESPN and cited by the Daily Mirror, they finally paid Partey’s release clause of €50m to La Liga.

The report goes on to say that there will now be a two-part medical, the first in Spain and the second at Arsenal’s London Colney training ground.

With just a few hours left of the window, there is no time to waste.

It would be a real shame from the Gunners point of view if they’d got this far, only for the deal to not complete because of the closing of the window.

Partey would provide Arsenal with some much needed physicality in the middle of the park and isn’t unlike former Gunners legend, Patrick Vieira in his manner of play.

In today’s market, his fee represents something of a bargain.