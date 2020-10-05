Jurgen Klopp wasn’t even born the last time Liverpool conceded seven goals in a game

If you had an early night and missed Liverpool’s game against Aston Villa yesterday evening, then you’re in for a shock.

Yes, the reigning champions really did get absolutely battered 7-2 at Villa Park, with Ollie Watkins hitting a hat-trick and Jack Grealish bagging a brace in a memorable Premier League victory.

It was utter humiliation for Liverpool, who ran away with the title last term and who have started strongly this year as well, and it’s not really clear how this went quite so wrong for them.

Even during the difficult years when they were in and out of the top four, Liverpool never got thrashed quite like this in a Premier League game, and in fact this is the first time they’ve conceded seven in one match since all the way back in 1963…

7 – Liverpool have conceded seven goals in a game for the first time since April 1963, in a 7-2 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur. Crushing. #AVLLIV pic.twitter.com/CrvMuNFuYk — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 4, 2020

Yes, that’s even before manager Jurgen Klopp was born, with the German tactician still four years away from entering the world when that result happened.

Liverpool will hope it’s a long time before it happens again, and they’ll need to put this behind them now if they are to retain their title this term.

Manchester City haven’t had the best of starts either, but one imagines they won’t allow the Reds too many more mistakes or bad days out like this.