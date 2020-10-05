Menu

Jurgen Klopp wasn’t even born the last time Liverpool conceded seven goals in a game

Aston Villa FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

If you had an early night and missed Liverpool’s game against Aston Villa yesterday evening, then you’re in for a shock.

Yes, the reigning champions really did get absolutely battered 7-2 at Villa Park, with Ollie Watkins hitting a hat-trick and Jack Grealish bagging a brace in a memorable Premier League victory.

MORE: Liverpool become the first team since 1953 to achieve this unwanted stat after Aston Villa humiliation

It was utter humiliation for Liverpool, who ran away with the title last term and who have started strongly this year as well, and it’s not really clear how this went quite so wrong for them.

Even during the difficult years when they were in and out of the top four, Liverpool never got thrashed quite like this in a Premier League game, and in fact this is the first time they’ve conceded seven in one match since all the way back in 1963…

More Stories / Latest News
Man United will sign two stars tomorrow while world class winger awaits the green light to join them
Barcelona could land striker transfer tomorrow as Sporting Director admits an agreement is in place
Man United ace is one step away from an exit after a personal plea to the board

Yes, that’s even before manager Jurgen Klopp was born, with the German tactician still four years away from entering the world when that result happened.

Liverpool will hope it’s a long time before it happens again, and they’ll need to put this behind them now if they are to retain their title this term.

Manchester City haven’t had the best of starts either, but one imagines they won’t allow the Reds too many more mistakes or bad days out like this.

More Stories Jurgen Klopp

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.