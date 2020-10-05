Menu

Video: Jamie Carragher identifies what’s gone wrong with Liverpool’s defence

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher was stunned by what he saw against Aston Villa yesterday as the Reds were surprisingly thrashed 7-2.

The pundit admits he was laughing by the end and that it’s hard to explain how it went so wrong for his old club, but he did highlight one potential issue…

Speaking on Sky Sports, Carragher says he’s not a fan of the high line Liverpool have been playing so far this season, with the efforts to catch players offside looking a highly risky strategy.

That said, even if LFC have changed their tactics slightly, players of the calibre of Virgil van Dijk should be doing much better, while the club surely also need a more solid backup goalkeeper than Adrian.

