Video: Dean Smith reveals what Jurgen Klopp said to him after Aston Villa’s 7-2 thrashing of Liverpool

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith has revealed the one word Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said to him after yesterday’s game.

Villa were in scintillating form as they thrashed the Premier League champions 7-2, and Smith spoke after the game about Klopp’s reaction, with the German tactician simply saying “wow” in response…

?"When Jurgen Klopp says WOW to you at the end you know you have done something right! Dean Smith on Aston Villa's 7-2 win over Liverpool pic.twitter.com/JFHfRG2pNJ — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 4, 2020

Smith also analysed his side’s superb performance and said they simply worked hard, showed their quality and stuck to the game plan against Liverpool.

In fairness, even Villa fans will surely admit they had a slice of luck at points as well, with so many deflected goals and an awful error by Reds goalkeeper Adrian playing a big part in the result.