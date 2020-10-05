Menu

Video: Dean Smith reveals what Jurgen Klopp said to him after Aston Villa’s 7-2 thrashing of Liverpool

Aston Villa FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith has revealed the one word Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said to him after yesterday’s game.

Villa were in scintillating form as they thrashed the Premier League champions 7-2, and Smith spoke after the game about Klopp’s reaction, with the German tactician simply saying “wow” in response…

Smith also analysed his side’s superb performance and said they simply worked hard, showed their quality and stuck to the game plan against Liverpool.

In fairness, even Villa fans will surely admit they had a slice of luck at points as well, with so many deflected goals and an awful error by Reds goalkeeper Adrian playing a big part in the result.

More Stories Dean Smith Jurgen Klopp

1 Comment

Add a Comment
  1. tom russell says:
    October 5, 2020 at 9:18 am

    with ross barkley and olli Watkins playing like that it showed how good jack grealish is he was superb u t v

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.