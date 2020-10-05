Menu

Jurgen Klopp provides even more bad news for Liverpool after Aston Villa humiliation

Liverpool FC
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has more bad news for the club’s fans after yesterday’s 7-2 thrashing at the hands of Aston Villa.

The Reds were stunned at Villa Park, with Dean Smith’s side punishing a number of sloppy defensive errors, as well as an early clanger from stand-in goalkeeper Adrian.

The Spaniard started out as a bit of a cult hero when he first joined Liverpool and filled in well for the injured Alisson at the start of last season.

However, since then his form has really gone downhill and he’s not looked a very reliable backup at all, with fans surely hoping their number one will be back as soon as possible.

It’s not looking good for the Brazilian shot-stopper, however, with Klopp quoted by BBC Sport as suggesting he’s likely to be out for a few weeks, though he didn’t give a specific date for his possible return.

“It’s long,” Klopp said on Alisson’s injury. “Too long for the next few games for sure. It looks like a few weeks but we will see.”

This could mean more Adrian in goal for the Merseyside giants, which could mean more bad results in the near future unless he can really up his game.

