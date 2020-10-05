Important deadline day loan deal still possible for Manchester United

Manchester United could reportedly still have a chance of a deadline day loan deal for Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele.

The France international has struggled in his time at the Nou Camp, but could now get the chance to revive his career at Old Trafford.

According to The Athletic, a late loan deal for Dembele could be one to watch in terms of Man Utd transfer news today, with the deadline to bring in new arrivals now just a few hours away.

United do not look set to reignite their efforts to sign Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho, according to The Athletic, but Dembele could end up being a decent alternative.

The 23-year-old is a similar style of player and looked like a world class young talent during his time at Borussia Dortmund, though injuries have disrupted his progress at Barca.

United need more options in attack, however, and Dembele could be an upgrade on the likes of Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard and Daniel James in a wide forward role if he can get back to his best.

It’s been a quiet summer at Old Trafford and fans will surely take any late signing now as something has to change in this squad after a poor start to the season.