Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the Manchester United board have struggled throughout the transfer window in terms of comings and goings.

A deadline day spree smacks of desperation and with no real thought given to the direction in which the club is heading, and arguably it will leave a sour taste in United’s fans mouths.

It won’t just be supporters who are upset either, with the wife of one of the Red Devils’ three goalkeepers letting the club hierarchy know exactly how she feels about the decision to keep her husband at the club.

Sergio Romero is ostensibly the club’s third-choice keeper now behind David de Gea and Dean Henderson.

More Stories / Latest News (Photo) – Chelsea star Callum Hudson-Odoi shares picture next to private jet after Bayern Munich transfer talk Photo: Injury-prone West Ham star confirms contract cancelled by mutual consent (Photo) – Winger undergoes medical ahead of imminent Manchester United transfer

To that end, allowing Romero to move on may have solved a number of issues, both from a financial and playing point of view.

However, United must have their reasons for wanting to keep the Argentinian in situ but, whatever those reasons are, Eliana Guercio clearly disagrees as her social media post shows: