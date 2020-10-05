Menu

Man United goalkeeper’s wife blasts the club over latest decision

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the Manchester United board have struggled throughout the transfer window in terms of comings and goings.

A deadline day spree smacks of desperation and with no real thought given to the direction in which the club is heading, and arguably it will leave a sour taste in United’s fans mouths.

It won’t just be supporters who are upset either, with the wife of one of the Red Devils’ three goalkeepers letting the club hierarchy know exactly how she feels about the decision to keep her husband at the club.

Sergio Romero is ostensibly the club’s third-choice keeper now behind David de Gea and Dean Henderson.

More Stories / Latest News
(Photo) – Chelsea star Callum Hudson-Odoi shares picture next to private jet after Bayern Munich transfer talk
Photo: Injury-prone West Ham star confirms contract cancelled by mutual consent
(Photo) – Winger undergoes medical ahead of imminent Manchester United transfer

To that end, allowing Romero to move on may have solved a number of issues, both from a financial and playing point of view.

However, United must have their reasons for wanting to keep the Argentinian in situ but, whatever those reasons are, Eliana Guercio clearly disagrees as her social media post shows:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Eliana Guercio (@elianaguercio12) on

More Stories David de Gea Dean Henderson Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Sergio Romero

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.