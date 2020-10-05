Menu

Manchester United do something for the first time in 63 years in horror-show against Tottenham

Manchester United conceded four goals in the first half of a league game for the first time in 63 years in their crushing defeat to Tottenham yesterday.

The Red Devils were thumped 6-1 at home by Spurs, with Jose Mourinho enjoying a triumphant return to Old Trafford as his side ran away with the game in the first half.

Despite United taking the lead early on, they were quickly 2-1 down just minutes later, and went in 4-1 down at half time.

As a result, this was the first time since 1957 that Man Utd conceded four goals in the first half of a home league game, with the last time also coming against Tottenham…

This was certainly a memorable day for all the wrong reasons for United, with the club embarrassed by the manager they let go in the 2018/19 season.

Their defence was all at sea at points, with Luke Shaw and Nemanja Matic particularly poor on the fourth goal by Son Heung-min, as we analysed here.

