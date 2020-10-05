Menu

Video: Paul Merson ended up being spot on about Manchester United’s signing of Harry Maguire

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Paul Merson was pretty scathing about Harry Maguire when he joined Manchester United, but looking back at this old video clip, it seems like he was pretty spot on about the risks surrounding the deal.

The Red Devils suffered an embarrassing 6-1 defeat at home to Tottenham yesterday, with Maguire among the worst performers in a shambolic defensive display.

Although the England international looked a good signing for Man Utd after impressing at Leicester City, Merson was one of the few at the time who didn’t seem convinced.

The pundit notes that the style of play is different at United and that his weaknesses could be exposed in a different system, which does seem to have been exactly how it’s played out for him at Old Trafford.

More Stories Harry Maguire Paul Merson

1 Comment

Add a Comment
  1. Jason says:
    October 5, 2020 at 9:55 am

    Bang on Mars
    He’s pony ….

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.