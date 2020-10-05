Manchester United fans may have some cause for optimism at last as the transfer deadline approaches.
The Red Devils were thrashed 6-1 by Tottenham yesterday, but now look set to bring in Alex Telles and Edinson Cavani to boost their squad.
And, Sky Sports’ James Cooper adds that they might not be the only ones coming in, though he didn’t provide names…
? "Telles? yes. Cavani? yes. There could be more incomings at Manchester United today"
James Cooper believes it could be a busy day at Old Trafford #DeadlineDay pic.twitter.com/cEPG2iTJLI
— Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 5, 2020
United will no doubt be desperate to do some late business after a poor start to the season, with the team’s defence clearly in need of improvement after shipping six goals to Spurs.
Cooper suggests, however, that while a right winger might also be on the agenda, it’s not looking good for Jadon Sancho arriving at Old Trafford.