Manchester United agree deal to sign exciting winger in €30m move

According to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United have now agreed a deal to sign promising winger Amad Traore from Atalanta.

Romano reports that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will pay €30m for the ace as well as potential add-ons, Traore will join in January as a result of work permit issues and ‘passport timing’.

There isn’t any more confirmed details on the passport situation, but Traore moved over from the Ivory Coast at a young age so he may not have an Italian passport and citizenship – which would help with a work permit – at this moment in time.

Traore began to work his way into Atalanta’s first-team last season, the talent scored when he made his his Serie A debut off the bench last October, with the ace making two more outings as a sub since.

Traore has been on the bench for all of Atalanta’s Serie A games so far this season but hasn’t been called into action, the side sit top of the table after a phenomenal start.

There’s no doubt that the United faithful will be keeping a close eye on Gian Piero Gasperini’s side from now on, with the hope that they’ll get to see some more of the prospect.

Traore isn’t the only winger that United have sealed a deal for on deadline day, with the arrival of Uruguayan talent Facundo Pellistri expected after the South American starlet passed a medical.

