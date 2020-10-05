According to the Mirror, Manchester United do not wish to allow Brandon Williams to leave on loan, with the side on the brink of sealing the signing of left-back Alex Telles, with the ace undergoing a medical.

The Telegraph’s Mike McGrath reported on Sunday that Southampton enquired about signing Williams on loan, a prospect that possibly offered the 20-year-old a better chance of first-team football.

The Mirror now report that the academy graduate will not be allowed to exit on a temporary deal, with the aggressive ace seen as a useful cover option, with Williams also able to deputise at right-back.

Williams’ only action this season has come in the Carabao Cup, the England youth international has not made the matchday squad for any of United’s Premier League games so far.

More Stories / Latest News Exclusive: Loan signing from Chelsea could help Man United fix problem position, says ex-Red Devil Video: Adrian showed shaky signs with mistake in Liverpool training earlier this week Medical underway: Star closer to sealing imminent Man United transfer and contract details

Luke Shaw has been the No.1 choice so far, but Telles’ imminent addition will provide the Red Devils with some much-needed competition after the shaky backline were punished in the 6-1 defeat to Spurs.

Whilst the Telegraph report that Williams ‘firmly’ remains in the club’s long-term plans, the ace will find minutes very hard to come by following Telles’ arrival.

With that in mind, United could face scrutiny from the supporters for deciding against loaning the talent out.

Williams was seen as a player on the brink of breaking into the England senior squad before lockdown, but the youngster’s stock has dropped with fans after some seemingly average performances.

Some of United’s fanbase have perhaps been too harsh on Williams, it’s not as though the raw full-back has constantly made costly errors – like some of United’s other defenders.

The talent will be resigned to testing himself in cup competitions this season it seems, unless either of Telles or Shaw are hit with injury troubles or the more unlikely scenario in which both fail at left-back.