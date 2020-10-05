According to Uruguayan outlet Tenfield, Manchester United are on the brink of sealing the signing of Facundo Pellistri after the promising winger passed medical examinations.

Tenfield report that the 18-year-old will travel to Manchester today ahead of tonight’s transfer deadline, with Penarol and the Red Devils seemingly taking a smart measure to ensure a deal is completed.

It’s added that the attacker actually underwent medical tests in his homeland on Saturday night, with the ace passing the final formalities.

Tenfield claim that United will actually be landing Pellistri for cheaper than expected at $10m rather than the €10m fee that’s been previously reported across the media.

More Stories / Latest News Former Manchester United ace names the “scariest” thing about capitulation against Tottenham PHOTO: Star spotted in car arriving for Manchester United medical Important deadline day loan deal still possible for Manchester United

The report states that $400,000 0f the fee will be owed to Pellistri’s agents, this had appeared to be one of the issues that was holding up a potential deal, according to journalist Sebas Giovanelli.

Giovanelli also reported that wide man will sign a five-year contract with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

The Athletic (subscription required) were the first UK outlet to concretely link the Uruguayan talent with a move to Old Trafford, claiming that Solskjaer has been in regular contact with former Red Devil and Penarol boss Diego Forlan to find out everything about Pellistri. Forlan has now been sacked.

Pellistri, who is primarily deployed as a right-winger, has made 37 appearances for Penarol – scoring twice and chipping in with four assists.

The youngster broke through into Penarol’s first-team in the second-half of the 2019 season and certainly hasn’t looked back since.

The Athletic’s Andy Mitten described that the promising attacker is ‘two-footed’ and ‘extremely quick’, something that will make him an ideal fit for Solskjaer’s counter-attacking system.

The Athletic added that Pellistri already speaks English, something that will undoubtedly help the youngster settle.

Pellistri’s hopes of hitting the ground running will be massively boosted by the fact that United are also set to to sign one of Uruguay’s greatest players ever in Edinson Cavani today.