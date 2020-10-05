According to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, Alex Telles is now undergoing medicals to complete a transfer to Manchester United.

The reliable reporter adds that the left-back will sign a four-year contract with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, which includes the option of a further year.

Romano also reported yesterday that the deal will be worth around €15m including add-ons, with Porto ultimately giving into Telles’ demands to leave.

The Italian journalist also claimed that experienced striker Edinson Cavani is expected to join the Red Devils today, while talks over a loan for Barcelona attacker Ousmane Dembele continue.

Alex Telles is now having medicals as new Manchester United player. Contract until June 2025 [4 years + 1 option] to be signed later today. Here we go confirmed ? #MUFC #ManUtd #DeadlineDay — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 5, 2020

It will be interesting to see the 27-year-old finally testing himself in a respectfully much more competitive league and for a bigger side after years of solid displays for Porto.

The Brazilian should offer the Manchester outfit more quality in the final third than other left-backs Luke Shaw and academy graduate Brandon Williams.

Telles also boasts a solid record from the penalty spot, though he missed on his last outing for Porto after succumbing to mind games, offering the side another option to specialist Bruno Fernandes.

Telles’ attacking qualities are clear but it would be unfair to comment on whether the ace can improve United’s shaky backline defensively at this moment in time.