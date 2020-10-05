Contract agreed: Arsenal set to make another signing alongside Thomas Partey

The big Arsenal news today is undoubtedly the rumoured late bid for Atletico Madrid star Thomas Partey, but there could be other signings on the way before tonight’s deadline as well.

Goal claim Partey is set to be the subject of a last-minute bid from Arsenal, but it looks like the Gunners also have their eye on youth as they look to bring Nikolaj Duus Moller in to their academy, according to Aftonbladet.

The report explains that Arsenal have agreed a long-term contract with the 18-year-old, and are set to pay around £430,000 to Swedish club Malmo for the transfer.

Arsenal have a history of identifying top young talent and giving opportunities to youth team players, with a number of academy stars now making up their first-team.

Moller could be another one to look out for in the near future if his move to the Emirates Stadium does indeed go through today.

Arsenal have left things late in this transfer window, but it looks like it could end up being an exciting day for fans of the north London giants.