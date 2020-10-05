Video: Arsenal legend says “I nearly fell off my chair” after big breaking transfer news

Arsenal legend Paul Merson has reacted to today’s big transfer news surrounding Thomas Partey and a possible late move to the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners are being strongly tipped to meet Partey’s release clause, according to Goal, in what could be a very exciting deadline day for the north London giants.

Merson is clearly happy about the news, saying in the video below that he nearly fell off his chair upon hearing it, with Partey looking set to be an absolute bargain at around £45million…

? "I nearly fell off my chair, 45 million." Paul Merson is very happy about Arsenal's links with Thomas Partey pic.twitter.com/TiU9U7Fzb6 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 5, 2020

The pundit clearly rates the Ghana international highly after his fine impact at Atletico Madrid, where he will no doubt have benefited from the strict tactical organisation of Diego Simeone.

Arsenal have been crying out for a player like that in their midfield for some time, so fans will now hope a deal can be done late on today.