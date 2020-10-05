(Photo) – Chelsea star Callum Hudson-Odoi shares picture next to private jet after Bayern Munich transfer talk

Just hours away from the transfer deadline, Callum Hudson-Odoi has decided to share a picture of himself next to a private jet. This comes after a potential transfer to Bayern Munich broke down.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano reported that the clubs couldn’t come to an agreement over a deal, adding that the ace wanted to stay and that Frank Lampard counts on him as part of the first-team squad.

It’s not clear whether Hudson-Odoi has uploaded an old picture to his Instagram account or if the winger has in fact travelled somewhere this evening.

Hudson-Odoi on the wind up on Instagram ? pic.twitter.com/puQYXSNYj8 — Luke (@cfclukee) October 5, 2020

Hudson-Odoi is beginning to reestablish himself as an important player after experiencing some trouble since the turn of the year.

The 19-year-old saw most of his action after the restart this summer come by the way of cameos off the bench, with the ace dealing with an injury before he slipped down the pecking order.

Hudson-Odoi is starting to get back on track, the ace played the entirety of Chelsea’s Carabao Cup clashes against Barnsley and Spurs and inspired the comeback against West Brom with a goal.

The England international also played a slight role in two of the Blues’ goals in the win against Palace, Callum was involved in the build-up to Ben Chilwell’s opener and Kurt Zouma’s header to make it 2-0.