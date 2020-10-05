It’s probably the least surprising news of the transfer window so far.

West Ham’s Jack Wilshere has come to an agreement with the club to have his contract cancelled by mutual consent.

When he joined the east Londoners on a free transfer two years ago, there was real interest in whether he could reignite his career after injury had blighted the end of his time at Arsenal.

Sadly for the player, his two years with the Hammers have been a recurring injury nightmare, leaving the club with little choice.