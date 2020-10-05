Menu

Photo: Man United confirm signing of Facundo Pellistri

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Having already made two deadline day signings by capturing Edinson Cavani on a free transfer and Alex Telles from Porto, Man United added another new face to their ranks with the hire of Facundo Pellistri.

Pellistri, 18, is a highly-rated teenager that had been playing for former United legend, Diego Forlan’s team, Penarol.

Man United’s official site note that the player, who had already made 37 appearances with Penarol’s senior team, will sign for five years with the option of another.

More Stories Alex Telles Diego Forlan Edinson Cavani Facundo Pellistri

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.