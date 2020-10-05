Photo: Man United confirm signing of Facundo Pellistri

Having already made two deadline day signings by capturing Edinson Cavani on a free transfer and Alex Telles from Porto, Man United added another new face to their ranks with the hire of Facundo Pellistri.

Pellistri, 18, is a highly-rated teenager that had been playing for former United legend, Diego Forlan’s team, Penarol.

Man United’s official site note that the player, who had already made 37 appearances with Penarol’s senior team, will sign for five years with the option of another.