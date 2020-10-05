SportWitness have just shared an image of Facundo Pellistri undergoing a medical earlier ahead of an imminent switch to Manchester United.

The picture comes via the Instagram story of Pellistri’s agent, Edgardo Lasalvia. The image was captioned with some Spanish that suggest that the medical was ‘ok’.

Uruguayan outlet Tenfield must have the inside track on the deal as they reported this morning that the 18-year-old passed all of medical examinations.

Tenfield’s report explained that the prospect will join for a fee of $10m, with $400,000 of this fee owed to Pellistri’s representatives.

Facundo Pellistri | Player having medical earlier to join Manchester United, image from agent Edgardo Lasalvia. pic.twitter.com/mp8X6Vw7Qv — Sport Witness (@Sport_Witness) October 5, 2020

Pellistri, who primarily features as a right-winger but has some experience on the opposite flank, has made 37 appearances for Penarol – scoring twice and chipping in with four assists

The Athletic (subscription required) were the first UK outlet to concretely link the Uruguayan talent with a move to Old Trafford.

The Athletic reported that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has managed to learn the lowdown on Pellistri after regular contact with former United star and Penarol boss Diego Forlan.

The Athletic have actually found that the talent already speaks English, in a massive boost to Pellistri’s hopes of hitting the ground running.

Pellistri also looks set to have the chance to settle in alongside one of his homeland’s greatest ever players, with the Red Devils expected to sign Edinson Cavani on a free transfer today.

Rapid Pellistri could be an ideal fit for Solskjaer’s counter-attacking system, the ace will now challenge wonderkid Mason Greenwood and raw speedster Dan James for the starting right-winger spot.