Roma’s race against time to secure Man United’s Chris Smalling

It’s all systems go in Manchester this evening, as United look to bring in a few players whilst finding new homes for one or two others.

Chris Smalling is on the verge of a permanent switch back to Roma, the team he joined on loan at the beginning of last season.

According to the Sky Sports Italia cited by the Daily Mirror, Roma are doing everything possible to secure the centre-back, with Serie A’s window closing a few hours before the Premier League’s.

With time running out, the deal still hadn’t been fully agreed, but given how poorly the United defence has begun this season, it might be a blessing in disguise if he ended up staying at Old Trafford.

In the event that that precise scenario does occur, it wouldn’t be beyond the realms of possibility for the Italian giants to come back in for Smalling in the next window, given that it’s reported they are desperate to sign him.