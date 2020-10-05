There’s no one who can really claim to have had a good game for Manchester United yesterday, but we thought the absolutely awful play from Luke Shaw and Nemanja Matic on Tottenham’s fourth goal was worth special focus.

Watch below as Shaw goes absolutely AWOL from the left-back position, making it far too easy for Moussa Sissoko to spread the ball out to Serge Aurier, who then finds himself in absolutely acres in space on the right flank.

With so much time on the ball, Aurier doesn’t even really need to run, he just picks out a simple pass into the box for Son Heung-min to score and make it 4-1…

Pictures courtesy of RMC Sport

Not only that, but watch how Shaw initially looks in a pretty good position to track Son’s run, before bizarrely deciding to run in the opposite direction and try to mark Harry Kane, who is not really in a dangerous position at all.

We’ve broken it down for you here…

Here’s Shaw hovering in the centre-back area for some reason…Aurier has his arms raised, perhaps in sheer disbelief at how much space he’s got…

By the time Aurier’s about to cross, Son’s making a dangerous run into the six yard box, but Shaw has for some reason decided that Kane, out on the right and outside the penalty area, is the real danger…

Now look how far away Shaw is from Son as he receives the ball and scores.

Meanwhile, Nemanja Matic is jogging at this point, which is far from ideal…

Eventually Matic makes a bit of a late effort to catch up with Son, and is actually pretty close to him here, like a good defensive midfielder should be…

But for some reason he decides against making that final sprint to catch Son here, who is pretty grateful as he slots in to the back of the net.