Mikel Arteta has made his mark and stamped his authority all over Arsenal football club.

The Spaniard now has the first team playing with a recognisable style, with players in their rightful positions, rather than putting square pegs in round holes.

The north Londoners are still very much a work in progress under him, but there’s no doubt at all that they are moving in the right direction.

However, not everyone appears to be happy, least of all their highest earner, Mesut Ozil.

Once it was confirmed that Matteo Guendouzi had managed to secure a loan deal away from the club, Ozil took to Twitter to congratulate the Frenchman.

Mi Bebeee ?? all the best for you in Germany. Show them that you’re a great football player ?? Will miss you here Bro ?? @MatteoGuendouzi pic.twitter.com/SPCCMvnvrl — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) October 5, 2020

His words seemed more than a little pointed and if they were designed to get Arteta to sit up and take notice, they’ve probably hit the spot.

If anything, however, a first team recall is probably even further away for the player now, his comments ill-advised at best.