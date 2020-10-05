You would’ve thought that after the furore surrounding Mason Greenwood and Phil Foden on the last England trip, international players would take note.

Breaking coronavirus protocols are no laughing matter, but once again supposed ‘professional’ players are treating everyone else with utter contempt.

On this occasion, a surprise party for Tammy Abraham, attended by his club colleague, Ben Chilwell and also Jadon Sancho has hit the headlines.

The ‘rule of six’ brought in by the government was clearly broken at Abraham’s house, with at least 20 people celebrating.

No wonder it’s left England manager, Gareth Southgate, fuming, according to Sky Sports.

Despite their apologies for being caught in the act, none of the players should escape punishment.

It’s actually Sancho’s second offence of this nature after he had his hair cut in Germany during the lockdown and was fined by the Bundesliga, per The Sun.

All three players were told to stay at home on Monday meaning they missed the coronavirus tests prior to the friendly against Wales.

They’ll also not be allowed to play in that match as a result and, depending on Southgate’s decision, may also miss out in the two competitive games against Denmark and Belgium.