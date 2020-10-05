According to French television channel Telefoot, Arsenal have knocked back Paris Saint-Germain’s attempts to sign veteran defender Sokratis on loan.

The 32-year-old has not featured at all for the Gunners since he appeared for a grand total of three minutes towards the end of the north London outfit’s triumphant FA Cup run.

Those were actually Sokratis’ only outings for Arsenal at all after football restarted following a three-month hiatus due to the pandemic.

News of PSG’s interest comes just hours after it was reported that Roma were also keen on the stalwart.

Arsenal’s decision to knock back the French powerhouses’ attempts to sign the ace on loan are certainly surprising considering that Sokratis no longer plays a first-team role for the side.

Mikel Arteta already had a long list of centre-back options, which was added to in the summer with Gabriel Magalhaes, Pablo Mari joining permanently and William Saliba officially joining.

The likes of David Luiz, Rob Holding, Kieran Tierney, Shkodran Mustafi and Calum Chambers have all been preferred to Sokratis as of late, leaving the Greek bottom of the pecking order when everyone is fit.

Perhaps the Gunners may be unwilling to allow the defender to leave on loan considering as the Independent report that Sokratis is in the final year of his contract.