According to Football Insider, Werder Bremen have opened talks with Liverpool regarding the deadline-day signing of midfielder Marko Grujic.

Football Insider report that Jurgen Klopp has now sanctioned an exit for Grujic, who was his first signing as Liverpool boss back in January 2016.

Football Insider claim that a loan or permanent move are both on the cards for the 24-year-old, with a transfer hinging on the departure of wantaway Bremen midfielder Davy Klaassen to boyhood club Ajax.

Football Insider add that Grujic is contracted until the summer of 2023. Bild (subscription required) have also commented on the rumours, suggesting that only a loan move is being pursued.

Grujic looked promising for the Reds in his first 18 months at the club but was ultimately loaned out for more regular experience as Klopp’s side steadily became stronger.

The Serbia international helped Cardiff win promotion to the Premier League with some solid performances when he bolstered their hopes in the second-half of the 17/18 season.

Grujic has since spent the last two campaigns with Hertha Berlin, the ace really impressed with the Bundesliga outfit, scoring nine goals and providing three assists in 54 appearances.

The ace’s displays helped Hertha achieve 11th and 10th placed finished, so it’s no surprise at all to see that another German side in Bremen are keen on the Serbian.

The versatile midfielder could provide exactly the kind of spark to continue Bremen’s solid start to the new season, after they narrowly missed out on relegation by winning the play-off last term.

Grujic appeared in both of Liverpool’s Carabao Cup appearances this season, even getting on the scoresheet against Lincoln, but has not been part of the matchday squad for any top-flight games.